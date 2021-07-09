Arsenal Set To Be Subject Of Amazon’s Next ‘All Or Nothing’ Doc

EXCLUSIVE: The next instalment of Amazon Prime Video’s popular sports doc franchise All Or Nothing is set to be filmed at London-based soccer club Arsenal over the 2021-22 season, I can reveal.

The team reported back to training this week – minus those still on international duties such as England’s Bukayo Saka – and are being told about the series as this goes to press. I understand the deal is not 100% finalized but it is likely a formality at this stage.

The cameras will be arriving at Arsenal for a crunch season in the reign of manager Mikel Arteta, with the team coming off the back of a disappointing 2020-21, finishing eighth in the Premier League and exiting the Europa League in the semi-finals. The team did however close the year strongly and could look to pin hopes on Saka, one of the breakout stars of the English national team’s run to the European Championship final, where they square off against Italy on Sunday.

The series comes after the previous instalment was shot at Arsenal’s fierce North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, chronicling the chaotic and ultimately unsuccessful reign of then-manager Jose Mourinho. The franchise has now covered three soccer teams and a host of American football clubs, plus the New Zealand national rugby team and, upcoming, ice hockey club Toronto Maple Leafs.

All or Nothing: Arsenal will be produced by 72 Films, executive produced by Mark Raphael, Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas. The series will launch exclusively on Prime in 2022.

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day. We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club,” said Mark Gonnella, Arsenal’s Media and Communications Director. “All or Nothing will give our fans and sport lovers an opportunity to learn more about what makes Arsenal such a special club, our trophy laden history and our ambitions for future success.”

“Arsenal is a historic club going through a fascinating period, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind-the-scenes on the journey of this crucial season,” said Dan Grabiner, Head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “All or Nothing is about intimate access to the passion and commitment behind elite sport, and in Arsenal we have the perfect subject for the next chapter. We are looking forward to Prime members around the world experiencing another Premier League season with a new club, through All or Nothing’s signature quality storytelling and access.”

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at Arsenal to capture the exhilaration and drama of a unique season at the club,” said Clare Cameron, Executive Producer, 72 Films. “The opportunity to get close-up access to a squad of talented young players, both on and off the pitch, see the return of the fans to football and understand what makes Arsenal such an iconic club, will make for a compelling All or Nothing series.”