Netflix’s ‘Army Of Thieves’ First Teaser Trailer, Key Art And First-Look Images Out

Attention, geeks: the teaser trailer to Army of Thieves is out, along with key art and first-look images from the eagerly awaited prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which bowed in May.

The story takes place before the events of Army of the Dead during the beginning stages of the zombie outbreak. Ludwig Dieter is in his early days of safecracking and is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves.

The film is coming to Netflix in the fall of 2021, exact release TBA.

Army of Thieves is directed by: Matthias Schweighöfer, with screenplay by Shay Hatten, based on a story by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten. Producers are Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Matthias Schweighöfer, with Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen in the cast.

Watch the trailer above.