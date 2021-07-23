Arika Lisanne Mittman Inks Overall Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Arika Lisanne Mittman (Paradise Lost) has signed an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The overall pact formalizes Mittman’s existing relationship with Universal Television. Last year, she was tapped by UTV and studio-based Keshet Studios to write The A Word, a drama based on the Israeli series Yellow Peppers, which was bought by NBC for development in December.

Mittman went on to join Keshet/UTV’s La Brea as an executive producer after the disaster drama received a straight-to-series order in January. Under the overall deal, she will continue as EP on La Brea and can work on other current UTV shows while also developing original content for the studio.

“Arika is a tremendous talent, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to the UTV family,” said Vivian Cannon, EVP, Drama Development, UTV. “We’ve been fortunate enough to work with Arika on La Brea, witnessing firsthand the skill, wisdom and creative lens she brings to the table. She is one of the few writers who can move effortlessly between genres while also delivering authentic, deeply felt emotion. We can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us.”

Mittman served as executive producer and co-showrunner on Spectrum’s Southern Gothic mystery series Paradise Lost. Before that, she was the executive producer and co-showrunner on the second season of NBC’s Timeless, starting as co-executive producer in season 1. She also served as a co-executive producer on Elementary for CBS, and she previously staffed on Tyrant for FX, Showtime’s Dexter and CBS’ Medium.

Mittman is repped by Verve, Todd Feldman of The Feldman Co. and attorney Gregg Gellman.

