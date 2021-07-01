‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’: Lionsgate Wraps Production On Feature Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has wrapped production on Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, its feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel.

“It was a real privilege collaborating with this spectacular cast & crew to bring Judy Blume’s beloved book to life,” said writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig. “I can’t wait to share with the world what we created together.”

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is a timeless coming-of-age story centered on Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson), a sixth grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, searching the universe for whatever answers she can find. With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

The other members of Margaret’s family are played by Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams, Oscar winner Kathy Bates and esteemed actor-director Benny Safdie.

Watch on Deadline

Pic also stars Elle Graham, Amari Price, Katherine Kupferer, Isol Young, Zackary Brooks, Simms May, JeCobi Swain, Echo Kellum, Landon Baxter, Kate MacCluggage and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

Fremon Craig partnered on the feature adaptation with James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films, following her collaboration with the three-time Oscar winner on her acclaimed coming-of-age drama, The Edge of Seventeen.

Brooks produced Fremon Craig’s latest, alongside Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell, Amy Lorraine Brooks, and Aldric Porter. Fremon Craig exec produced the project, alongside Jonathan McCoy.