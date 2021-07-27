APA Signs Isaac Perry & Joy Triche’s Darklight Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Darklight Studios, the independent multimedia studio founded in 2019 by writer Isaac Perry and publishing veteran Joy Triche, has signed with APA for representation.

Darklight works with writers and artists to develop stories across multimedia. The Chicago-based studio is driven by Perry and Triche’s mutual desire to innovate, with regard to the creative and operational aspects of storytelling, and to tell BIPOC stories of a different kind.

Darklight has leaned thus far into novels, aiming to release two to three a year, which tell stories for all ages. The studio is also developing a number of projects for the screen, including the first two books in The Super Q-Series, which were published last year by Tiger Stripe Publishing.

Super-Q centers on Qadeer Taylor, a boy whose relationship with his father serves as the seed of his dreams, frees his imagination and encourages him to become a champion. Soaring through magnificent worlds each and every night within a dreamscape that just might be real, he takes on daring adventures while always remembering what his father taught him—that his mind is the greatest superpower of them all.

Darklight is also actively shopping middle-grade book The Afterschool Adventures of the Ultra-Shock Barbershop for film and TV. That book chronicles the adventures of three oddball kids, an intellectual rabbit, and a neighborhood barber who become the only hope to save their neighborhood and the planet, when they discover an incredible secret at the barbershop that has become their after-school hangout.

Little Assata, her self-proclaimed “Shock Squad,” and their trusted barbershop owner/mentor are thrust into an adventure that defies their wildest dreams, where they discover their inner greatness and go beyond what they thought was real, in order to become the heroes they must be.

Darklight will unveil additional projects it has in development in the coming months.

The studio continues to be represented, on the publishing side, by Nordlyset Literary Agency.