Stand Up To Cancer Sets Fundraising Special With Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara & Ken Jeong, Reese Witherspoon To Co-Executive Produce

Stand Up To Cancer will return for its seventh biennial televised fundraising special with Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho serving as co-hosts.

Set to air Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET, this year’s Stand Up To Cancer event will broadcast from Los Angeles and air simultaneously on more than 60 participating media platforms across the United States and Canada. The telecast will also be available to stream live and on-demand on several streaming platforms.

The event, co-executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, will see performances by Common, Brittany Howard and more artists that will be announced at a later date.

Stand Up To Cancer seeks to raise funds to support research and new treatments of cancer, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected nearly every aspect of cancer care and research.

The live-event is produced by Done + Dusted and Stand Up To Cancer’s production team.