Anonymous Content Partners With Robert Baer To Develop Cold War Series

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content is partnering with Robert Baer to develop a Cold War series, based on research by the author and former CIA case officer.

AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project, with Mark Johnson (Rain Main, Breaking Bad), Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit, Logan), and T-Bone Burnett (The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) exec producing.

Kevin Cotter, David Levine and Zack Hayden will oversee the project on behalf of AC Studios.

Baer is known for penning See No Evil, the 2002 book which was later adapted into Syriana. The geopolitical thriller from director Stephen Gaghan starred George Clooney, Matt Damon and more, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Clooney), among other accolades.

On the TV side, Baer has been involved with such series as JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald and Hunting Hitler, hosting the latter for History.

Anonymous Content is a media company that produces multi-platform premium content.

Upcoming films from AC Studios include Matt Damon starrer Stillwater (Focus Features) and Apple’s Swan Song (Apple), starring Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close.

The company’s previous film credits include The Midnight Sky, Babel, Winter’s Bone, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Revenant and Best Picture winner, Spotlight.

Its TV credits include Peabody Award winner Dickinson (Apple) and Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated limited series Catch-22, as well as True Detective (HBO), Mr. Robot (USA Network), Schitt’s Creek (Pop), Homecoming (Amazon), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), Home Before Dark (Apple), and Defending Jacob (Apple).

Robert Baer is represented by Janklow & Nesbit.