Anna Kendrick To Star In Lionsgate’s All Femme Thriller ‘Alice, Darling’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick is reteaming with Lionsgate for the psychological thriller Alice, Darling, which is now in production in Canada.

Kendrick previously starred for Lionsgate in the Paul Feig dark comedy hit A Simple Favor which grossed close to $100M WW.

The pic reps the feature directorial debut of Mary Nighy and follows Alice (Kendrick) who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends take a girl’s trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced. Alanna Francis wrote the screenplay which is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay Tapscott, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal, and executive produced by Kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale.

Alice, Darling is a Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures, and Castelletto Films production. The film is being made with the support of Ontario Creates and Urban Post. Lionsgate will handle worldwide distribution of the film, except in Canada, which will be handled by Elevation.

Watch on Deadline

A key element of Lionsgate’s slate strategy involves teaming with partners and filmmakers on projects specifically curated for a variety of distribution strategies. Through these collaborations, Lionsgate is focused on delivering a pipeline of films in a wide range of genres, including action, thriller, comedy, romance, and horror, with each tailored toward distribution platforms that best suit its audiences.

Nighy said, “Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.”

Lauren Bixby VP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate said, “Alice, Darling is just the kind of film we are looking to champion at Lionsgate, a captivating psychological thriller with three strong women at the center. We are excited to support this amazing female-led team of filmmakers and diverse cast.”

The producers at Babe Nation Films added, “We strive to tell female stories unflinchingly, with nuance, care, and authenticity. Alice, Darling will keep audiences riveted, but ultimately, it is a story of female resilience and empowerment. We are so proud to be working with Alanna, Mary, our brilliant cast, Elevation, Castelletto, and Lionsgate on this project.”

Kendrick received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Up in the Air. She was nominated last year at the Primetime Emmys in the Best Actress Short Form Drama/Comedy category for Quibi’s Dummy. She most recently starred in the HBO Max series Love Life and the Netflix feature Stowaway; she also reprised her voice role as Poppy in Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour. She is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Mosaku stars as Hunter B-15 on Disney+/Marvel’s Loki and starred last summer in the critically acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country. She most recently starred in the Netflix feature film His House for which she won a British Independent Film Award. Deadline previously reported she has signed on to star in HBO’s We Own This City. She is represented by Gersh, Scott Marshall Partners, Principal Entertainment LA, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Horn most recently starred in the feature Possessor and the NatGEO television series Barkskins and Letterkenny. She is represented by Amanda Rosenthal Talent, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and The Nord Group.

Nighy previously directed TV episodes for Industry, Traces, and Silent Witness. She is represented by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and Independent Talent Group.