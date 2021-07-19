Andreas Prochaska To Direct Climbing Film ‘White Out’ Based On Reinhold Messner Story For Chockstone Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Andreas Prochaska (The Net, Alex Rider) has signed on to direct the climbing film White Out for Chockstone Pictures.

The action-adventure pic is based on a story from climbing legend Reinhold Messner. It follows a young man who’s grown up in the shadow of a famous father, known as the world’s greatest mountaineer. In the end, it will take a perilous climb on a sacred Himalayan peak for the pair to finally face each other.

Olivia Hetreed (Girl with a Pearl Earring), Sascha Arango (The Silent Guest) and Don Bohlinger (Elles) wrote the script for White Out. Chockstone partners Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz will produce, alongside Boris Schönfelder of Neue Schönhauser Filmproduktion. Reinhold Messner and Andreas Prochaska will exec produce; Simon Messner and Roger Schwartz are also on board as co-producers.

“WHITE OUT has every element for an immersive cinematic experience: Epic scale and personal drama, great action and real characters,” said Prochaska. “Based on a story by Reinhold Messner, the most famous climber of all time, WHITE OUT combines the excitement of a mountain rescue thriller with existential themes of love and fatherhood, raising the question, why do we as humans force ourselves to go to the limit and beyond.”

“WHITE OUT is both a hair-raising adventure and a serious drama with real emotional heft,” said Steve Schwartz. “It’s in tune with the times as there’s a renewed fascination with climbing, as well as an explosion in the number of folks actually doing it.”

“The WHITE OUT script is profound and, for me, very emotional,” added Reinhold Messner. “As an admirer of Andreas Prochaska’s work, I believe he will turn it into an unusually exciting and poignant movie.”

Messner is widely considered to be the greatest mountaineer of all time. The explorer and adventurer is known for making the first solo ascent of Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen. He’s also authored more than 80 books, has written, directed and appeared in numerous climbing documentaries (including Werner Herzog’s The Dark Glow of the Mountains), and has even served as a member of the European Parliament.

Prochaska is an award-winning Austrian director currently helming soccer drama series The Net for Beta and Red Bull. He previously served as lead director on Sony Television’s Alex Rider. He also directed all first-season episodes of WWII drama Das Boot, which Bavaria, Sonar Entertainment and Sky produced for Hulu.

On the film side, Prochaska also helmed Sam Riley starrer The Dark Valley, which Austria submitted for the 2015 Academy Awards, and International Emmy winner, A Day for a Miracle.

Attorneys David Fox and Jen Grega of Myman, Greenspan, Fox represented Chockstone Pictures and the Schwartzes on deals for White Out.

Prochaska is repped by Gersh and Independent Talent. Hetreed is repped by Gersh and Curtis Brown.