‘Trump, Inc.’ Hosts Andrea Bernstein & Ilya Marritz Plot U.S. Capitol Attack Doc Podcast With Pineapple Street

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz, the hosts of the award-winning podcast Trump, Inc., have set their next project.

Bernstein and Marritz are working on a investigative documentary podcast series that will trace the multiple failures that led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

It is their first project since the pair revealed that they were leaving WNYC after two decades to work on the new series with Audacy-owned Pineapple Street Studios, the company behind series including Wind of Change, Missing Richard Simmons and 70 Over 70.

The untitled series will look at the insurrection and how the attack very nearly toppled democracy from within as well as Trump’s continued denial of basic facts surrounding the events of January 6, and declared in a recent statement “I’m not into coups!”. It comes as Republicans in Congress have resisted an independent, bipartisan investigation in the style of the 9/11 commission.

It will look at how a battered democratic system and law enforcement apparatus trained on foreign threats failed to mobilize to respond to nearly every red alert — from the rise of domestic terrorism to radicalization in law enforcement and the military. As with 9/11, explicit warnings went unheeded and federal and local intelligence agencies failed to work together. It will examine the multiple ways the Trump Administration directly created the conditions that both led to the first assault on the Capitol in over 200 years and to the government’s failure to adequately respond to the threat of attack.

The series will launch in early 2022.

“Pineapple Street Studios is the premier producer of beautifully-told, sound-rich multipart series,” said Bernstein. “We’re so excited to have it as a home for our investigative reporting.”

“Pineapple has made some of my very favorite nonfiction podcasts, ever,” added Marritz. “We are thrilled to work with some of the sharpest, most talented audio-makers in the business.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with Andrea and Ilya,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, Co-Founders, Pineapple Street Studios. “We’ve been tremendous fans of their unique, ambitious style of investigative narrative audio for years, and what they are uncovering about the insurrection on January 6 will provide the context about that day and what led to it that all of us are so desperate to understand.”