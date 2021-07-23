Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’ Sells Globally For Mk2 Films

EXCLUSIVE: Following its well-received debut in Cannes Film Festival’s inaugural Premieres section, Andrea Arnold’s latest feature, Cow, is recording brisk business for Paris-based Mk2 Films.

Streaming service and theatrical distributor Mubi has boarded the movie for Italy, Germany, Austria and Latin America, adding to the deal it did for UK, Ireland and Turkey pre-festival. Pic has also gone to: ANZ (Madman), France (Ad Vitam), Benelux (Cherry Pickers), Spain (Elastica), Scandinavia (Non Stop), Poland (Against Gravity), Portugal (Alambique), Romania (Independenta), and South Korea (Green Narae).

Arnold’s fifth feature, and her first since Cannes hit American Honey, is an intriguing proposition. More than six years in the making, the film is an observational documentary about the titular animal, tracking the beauty and hardships of our bovine companions.

In Arnold’s own words: “This film is an endeavour to consider cows. To move us closer to them. To see both their beauty and the challenge of their lives. Not in a romantic way but in a real way. It’s a film about one dairy cow’s reality and acknowledging her great service to us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her.”

Watch on Deadline

The doc is produced by Kat Mansoor for Halcyon Pictures. Executive Producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Film and Sandra Whipman and Maxyne Franklin for Doc Society. US sales rep Submarine Entertainment is handling North America.

“Cow is such an original and powerful statement, we’re thrilled by Cannes’ continued support of Andrea Arnold and that this beautiful, visceral, immersive piece became one of the festival’s must-see films,” added Fionnuala Jamison, Managing Director of mk2 films.

As per Deadline’s review of the movie by Anna Smith, the movie gives audiences “plenty to chew on”.