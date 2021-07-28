‘And Just Like That..’: Isaac Powell Joins ‘Sex And The City’ Revival As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen, Modern Love) is headed to college in New York City as the newly added series regular in HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

Powell will portray George, a student at the famed Fashion Institute of Technology who is unconstrained by fashion/gender norms. He’s described as having a calm demeanor and self-processed energy beyond his young years.

And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series began production in the Big Apple in early July.

2020-21 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Watch on Deadline

Other newly announced cast members include Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Alexa Swinton, Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, and Cathy Ang.

Powell recently starred as Tony in Ivo van Hove’s acclaimed Broadway revival of West Side Story. Next, he’ll be seen in the upcoming season 2 of Amazon’s anthology series, Modern Love, as well as the Universal film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Powell is represented by CAA, Impression Entertainment and attorney James Adams.