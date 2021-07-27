‘And Just Like That..’: Alexa Swinton Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival From HBO Max

Alexa Swinton (Old, Billions) has joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival in the role of Rose Goldenblatt, Deadline has confirmed.

Swinton was photographed shooting HBO Max’s And Just Like That… in New York City this weekend alongside Kristin Davis and Evan Handler, who play Rose’s doting parents, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and her husband Harry. Newcomer Cathy Ang was also on set and is believed to be portraying the Goldenblatt’s eldest daughter Lily.

The festive scenery outside the Manhattan School for Music also saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone partaking in an unknown celebration. Nixon and Eigenberg’s small screen son Brady Hobbes is also featured looking much more grown-up than when fans last saw him. The name of the actor portraying Brady is as yet unknown.

Deadline has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

The new chapter follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte as they begin a new journey navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode series began production in the Big Apple in early July.

Other confirmed cast members include Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.