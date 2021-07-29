‘And Just Like That…’: Brenda Vaccaro and Ivan Hernandez Join ‘Sex And The City’ Revival

EXCLUSIVE: Brenda Vaccaro and Ivan Hernandez have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… in recurring roles.

Emmy Award winner Vaccaro will portray Gloria Marquette, Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) loyal, long-time secretary. Hernandez will work closely with Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz in the role of Franklyn, a sound engineer working with the podcaster on their show.

And Just Like That…, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series began production in the Big Apple in early July.

Vaccaro is an Academy and Tony Award-nominated actress who most recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She is repped by Barry Tyerman at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer, Heidi Rotbart Management, and Stewart Talent Agency.

Watch on Deadline

Hernandez is set to continue starring in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen when it returns in December. He is repped by Robert Stein Management and Global Artists.

Other newly announced cast members include Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Alexa Swinton, Cree Cicchino, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Isaac Powell.