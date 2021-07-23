‘American Rust’ Trailer: Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney In Showtime’s Rust Belt Drama

UPDATED with full trailer, 8:30 AM: “If you’d rather I left you out of this going forward, I get it — no hard feelings.”

Here is the first full trailer for Showtime’s drama series American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels as a “ticked off and kinda jumpy” police chief. Watch it above.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, the family drama will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Rob Yang also star in American Rust, which will premiere at 10 p.m. Sunday, September 12, on the premium cabler.

The series is executive produced by Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios, and Elisa Ellis.