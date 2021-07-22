‘American Housewife’ Sold In Broadcast Syndication Post Cancellation

While there will be no Season 6 of American Housewife on ABC, fans of the family sitcom headlined by Katy Mixon can rewatched the five existing seasons on a local TV station.

Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution has cleared American Housewife for a fall 2022 broadcast syndication premiere, licensing the comedy to stations representing more than 85% of the country, to date.

CBS Television Stations will serve as the launch group and will broadcast the series on 13 of their owned stations across major markets including: WLNY-TV New York; KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WPSG-TV Philadelphia.

In addition to these CBS Television Stations, the series has also been sold to stations from broadcast groups including Weigel Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company, Hubbard Broadcasting, Hearst Communications, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Tegna Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission Broadcasting, Cox Media Group, Meredith Corporation, NPG Broadcasting and American Spirit Media.

Just before American Housewife was canceled in May, the comedy crossed the 100-episode mark (it ended up airing 103 episodes on ABC), the traditional benchmark for a syndication run.

Created by Sarah Dunn, American Housewife stars Mixon as a mother of three raising her flawed family in a wealthy Connecticut town. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Daniel DiMaggio also star.

“The syndication marketplace has swiftly embraced the funny and relatable ‘American Housewife’ and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outstanding station clearances secured across the country for fall 2022,” said Chris Oldre, EVP, Content Sales, Disney Platform Distribution. “Not only will the show’s dedicated fan base be able to experience it all over again, but new audiences will also be able to watch the Otto family for the first time five days a week.”

American Housewife was a strong utility player for ABC, delivering reliable ratings in multiple time slots as it was moved around the schedule. It proved to be resilient and was the only ABC scripted series to be off by just single-digits 2020-21 vs 2019-20 season in both Live+ Same Day adults 18-49 and total viewers vs. double-digit declines for the rest of the network’s portfolio.

American Housewife hailed from Kapital Entertainment and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz served as executive producers and showrunners of and the series was also executive produced by Dunn and Aaron Kaplan.