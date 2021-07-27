‘American Horror Story’: Ryan Murphy Unveils ‘Double Feature’ Poster, FX Drops Teaser

Updated with trailer There’s clearly something in the water, and on land, in the latest look at American Horror Story 10.

On Tuesday, Murphy teased the upcoming installment of the FX horror franchise, sharing a poster for American Horror Story: Double Feature via Twitter.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will take on “two horrifying stories” – one by the sea and the other by the sand, Murphy previously revealed, and the poster teases exactly that. In the sea, a siren with full set of sharp teeth inhabits the water. However, the first half of the monster’s face is that of an alien, with bulging eyes reflecting the dry environment surrounding it.

FX also unveiled a teaser for the upcoming chapter. The two monsters go face to face, tooth to tooth in the brief snippet, which teases two parts – the first is Red Tide, and the second is titled Death Valley.

The poster and teaser come a week after Deadline learned exclusively that the series halted production due to Covid-19. Deadline understands that the 20th Television-produced drama paused for a few days after a positive case, which led a number of those involved to isolate.

Set to debut August 25, American Horror Story: Double Feature touts cast members AHS vets Sarah Paulson, Even Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock along with Macaulay Culkin, Kaia Gerber and Neal McDonough.

The series is executive produced by creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, along with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Watch the teaser above and see the series poster below.