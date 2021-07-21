‘American Horror Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story has been hit by Covid.

Production on FX’s long-running anthology series has been shut down due to the pandemic. Deadline understands that the 20th Television-produced drama is paused for the next few days after a positive case, which has led a number of those involved to isolate. Reps for the network and studio did not return calls or emails on the matter.

Season 10 of the series, American Horror Story: Double Feature, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is set to launch August 25. It sees returning cast members including Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock with new cast members including Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough and Kaia Gerber.

The series is thought to feature two stories, one by the sea and one by the sand. It’s believed that production of the first tranche of episodes ran between December and May, and production on the second part began earlier this month.

American Horror Story: Double Feature is preceded by American Horror Stories, a spinoff anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode with a cast that includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Greel, Sierra McCormick and Paris Jackson.

With American Horror Story and American Horror Stories both in production, there has been some confusion as to which of the shows had been shut down. Deadline understands it is the original series.

American Horror Stories launched on FX on Hulu last week. The finale, which will include an extremely large cast, with Murphy having teased that a number of “original ghosts” returning, has been shooting at the “Murder House” this week.