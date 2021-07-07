‘American Horror Stories’: Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd & John Carroll Lynch Among ‘AHS’ Alums To Return For Hulu Anthology Series, Danny Trejo Confirmed

American Horror Stories, Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff anthology series, will welcome some fresh and returning faces. AHS alums Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd and John Carroll Lynch are set to return to the wicked world of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise as they round out the cast.

On Wednesday Murphy unveiled a slate of actors set to join the series via a social media post. The video listed off the names of participating actors and their roles. Bomer, Lourde and Lynch are set to play Michael, Liv Whitely and Larry Bitterman, respectively. Naomi Grossman will also return to the American Horror Story franchise to take on Rabid Ruth.

American Horror Stories is a weekly hourlong anthology series that will feature a different horror story in each contained episode. The spinoff will premiere exclusively on Hulu July 15. Murphy’s social media post also revealed that Aaron Tveit, Paris Jackson, Madison Bailey and Virginia Garndner and many more will appear throughout the series. Murphy also confirmed that Danny Trejo will join the cast as Santa.

“And this isn’t even the half of it,” Murphy said about the packed cast.

The spin-off anthology series will premiere a little more than a month before American Horror Story returns for its tenth installment, Double Feature. American Horror Stories is set to conclude on Halloween.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

See Murphy’s Twitter post, along with the rest of the cast members and their characters, below.