American High, Animal Pictures & Depth Of Field Team For Hulu Feature ‘Love In Color’

American High is partnering with Hulu for their next original movie Love in Color.

The news comes in the wake of their teaming with Hulu on such projects as Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise and most recently Plan B.

Depth of Field and Animal Pictures began development on the film before they joined forces with American High. Animal Pictures has been very active in the TV development world and this film marks the company’s first feature film.

In Love of Color, when an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

The feature will mark the directorial debut for Sammi Cohen. Writers Kirsten King and Casey Rackham penned the script loosely based on their own experiences; they were largely motivated to write something that went beyond the coming out story and depicted the queer joy they wanted to see on screen growing up.

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett of American High; Andrew Miano of Depth of Field; Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures; and Katie Newman of 3Arts are producing.

EPs are Britta Rowings and Dan Balgoyen of Depth of Field, with Rowings overseeing production.

Cohen is an American television and film director, writer, and producer best known for show running and directing a scripted comedy series for PopTV. Cohen has also directed multiple series for YouTube Originals, Collegehumor and Comedy Central.

Said Cohen in a statement, “It’s exciting to be making a movie that’s full of queer characters where the story isn’t about coming out. I love a coming out story, I have one myself. But this is a new kind of comedy and a fresh take on how we tell stories about queer kids in high school. I needed this movie as a kid. It means so much to me to be making it now.”

Cohen is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.