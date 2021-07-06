Amblin Extends Pay-TV Deal With Showtime Through 2024

Showtime Networks Inc. and Amblin Partners have renewed their exclusive output agreement for the latter’s theatrical films.

While Universal releases Amblin’s titles theatrically, those movies won’t be going to Peacock in 2022 like the rest of Uni’s slate after four months in theaters.

Amblin Partners films released through December 31, 2024 will air across Showtime, The Movie Channel and Flix as well as on Showtime multiplex channels and streaming service. Today’s announcement was made by Kent Sevener, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc.

The Showtime deal with Amblin began in 2010 and adds an 18 additional films. Upcoming theatrical releases include Spielberg’s untitled autobiopic starring Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle; Distant, starring Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott; Easter Sunday, starring comedian Jo Koy; and Last Voyage of the Demeter, which stars Corey Hawkins.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Steven Spielberg and the Amblin team to bring upcoming theatrical releases to Showtime linear and streaming subscribers,” said Sevener. “Combined with our award-winning series, specials, documentaries and sports offerings, as well as our established library of theatrical titles, Amblin Partners’ critically acclaimed films add incredible value to the SHOWTIME premium content slate.”

“For over a decade, we’ve been proud to work closely with Showtime to deliver our films to viewers across all their platforms, and we are grateful that the extension of this deal gives us years of partnership ahead,” said Chris Floyd, COO & General Counsel of Amblin Partners. “We are extremely bullish on our upcoming film slate, and this new agreement ensures that each of these films will have an incredible platform on SHOWTIME for at-home viewing following their theatrical run.”