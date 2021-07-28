Amber Riley, Bill Bellamy, & Loretta Devine Lead BET+ Holiday Film Slate

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ is gearing up for the holiday season with the release of eight new original films that’ll begin rolling out in November. The slate includes a variety of genres including family comedies, yuletide romances, and a little musical magic featuring Amber Riley, Bill Bellamy, Loretta Devine, among others.

The full breakdown of the 2021 BET+ holiday films is below.

A Christmas Wish

Roz McKenzie, a single mother, is calling upon a miracle so she and her daughter can survive Christmas.

Starring: Noree Victoria, Nadia Simms, Blue Kimble, Javon Johnson

Written and Directed by: Christopher Nolen

A Rich Christmas

A spoiled and ungrateful socialite learns a valuable lesson one Christmas after her mega-rich father forces her to work at the first property he ever owned – a family homeless center.

Starring: Bill Bellamy, Vanessa A Williams, Tyler Abron, Brandee Evans, Denise Boutte

Directed by: Victoria Rowell

Written by: Shateka “SJ” Johnson

The Business of Christmas 2

For the Franklin family, Christmas will never be the same without their father, Oscar. As their mother hesitates to let love in again, the children struggle to see beyond their own career and relationship problems. They must get outside of themselves and forgive each other for the mistakes of the past in order to remember that there is no Christmas without family.

Starring: Daphne Maxwell Reid, Jennifer Freeman

Directed by: Tim Reid

Written by: Camara Davis

Christmas Déjà Vu

A woman with a downtrodden life who hates Christmas longs for the life she could have had as a singer. She meets an angel who grants her wish.

Starring: Amber Riley, Loretta Devine, Blue Kimble

Written and Directed by: Christel Gibson

Christmas for Sale

A young real estate agent pretends to be a billionaire’s yoga instructor on a holiday ski trip to gain a lucrative real estate listing, but she ends up falling in love with the eccentric and charming gentlemen.

Starring: Nadine Ellis, Aaron Spears, Shanti Lowry

Written by: Camara Davis

Directed by: Michael Mayhall

The Jenkins Family Christmas

After burying their father earlier in the year, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to carry on his Christmas traditions without strangling each other – but when an unknown half-sister arrives at the family festivities, more than just Christmas presents are opened.

Starring: Regina Taylor, Kim Coles, Tammy Townsend, Robert Gossett, Ashley Love Mills, Anthony Chatmon II, Derek Chadwick, Bailey Bass, Thomas Miles (“Nephew Tommy”), Monti Washington

Directed by: Robin Givens

Written by: Christopher Oscar Pena and Joy Kecken

Merry Switchmas

The holidays take a wrong turn when identical twin sisters agree to switch places for one night only at their parents’ Christmas party. With their boyfriends, a feisty great-aunt, and others tangled in their charade, the sisters end up finding out more about their family and themselves before the night ends. But the real question is whether the sisters can eventually make things right with their family and boyfriends when the truth comes out.

Starring: Valarie Pettiford, Thea Camara, Peter Parros, Rachel Aladdin, Rebekah Aladdin, Joseph Harold, Joel Harold

Directed by: Chris Nolen

Written by: Gabrielle Collins

Soul Santa

When an unlucky businessman gambles away the mob’s money, he is forced to go on the run and hide out as a shopping mall Santa Claus.

Starring: David Mann, Tamela Mann, Brooke Monroe Conaway, Christopher Gurr, Ross Fleming

Directed by: Terri Vaughn

Written by: Greg Anderson

BET+ will announce the full schedule at a later date.