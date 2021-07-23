Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Gets Pre-Halloween Premiere; ‘S.O.Z.’ Releases Trailer – Comic-Con

Amazon’s Comic-Con slot on Friday provided updates to for number of upcoming projects including its I Know What You Did Last Summer series.

The streamer revealed that the YA series, which is a modern take on the 1997 slasher, is set to debut in October, setting the scene for Halloween this year. The project is from py Sony Pictures Television and studio-based Original Film.

Written by Sara Goodman based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

Cast members are Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck. Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland are set to recur.



I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV. Goodman executive produces alongside Shay Hatten, who was previously attached as a writer, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 feature with Moritz, also is an executive producer.

Amazon also unveiled the trailer for S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies an upcoming post-apocalyptic horror series created by Nicolas Entel. The series is set to premiere on Amazon August 6.

Watch the official trailer below.