Amazon And Tubi Vet Peter Binazeski Joins Redbox To Head Public Relations

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox, which has been revamping itself in recent months ahead of an initial public offering, has hired Amazon and Tubi communications veteran Peter Binazeski as head of public relations.

In his new role, Binazeski will oversee all corporate, entertainment and industry communications.

Long known for its kiosks dispensing DVDs and video game discs at grocery stores and other retail locations around the country, Redbox has made a major shift toward streaming. The company launched ad-supported service Free on Demand, and also formed an in-house entertainment division, which is acquiring and producing a number of original titles. Last May, Redbox announced plans to go public in in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The enterprise value of the company as of that filing was pegged at $693 million.

Redbox CEO Galen Smith said Binazeski “brings many years of entertainment and corporate communications experience, which will be invaluable as we rapidly accelerate our growth.”

At Tubi, Binazeski was head of communications for the AVOD service. During his tenure, the company was acquired by Fox Corp. for $440 million.

In his pre-Tubi chapter, Binazeski was head of publicity for Amazon Studios. He joined the company just prior to the launch of its first original series, Alpha House and Betas in 2013. Leading the studio’s LA-based PR team, he handled trade communications and PR efforts for shows like Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, Catastrophe and Fleabag. During those years, Amazon Studios racked up numerous Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, plus a Peabody Award.

Binazeski also had a previous stint as VP of PR for Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, where he steered the campaign highlighting the Kickstarter effort behind the Veronica Mars movie.