Amazon Debuts ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Season 1 Teaser Poster, Previews Premiere Date – Comic-Con

Rosamund Pike takes the spotlight in the latest update for the upcoming debut season of Amazon’s The Wheel Of Time.

During its Comic-con gig on Friday, the streamer unveiled the teaser poster which features Pike’s Moiraine. The series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books, is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, who is showrunner and exec producer.

Pike’s Moiraine is a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the ‘Aes Sedai’ who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Per the teaser poster, The Wheel Of Time Season 1 is set to drop on Prime Video this November. Joshua Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton also feature.

Watch on Deadline

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

See the series’ teaser poster below.