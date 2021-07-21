‘Clarkson’s Farm’: Amazon Renews Jeremy Clarkson’s Farming Show For A Second Season

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Jeremy Clarkson’s farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, for a second season.

Filming is underway on Season 2, as Amazon follows the adventures of The Grand Tour star as he runs Diddly Squat Farm. He will again be joined by his team, including tractor driver Kaleb, as Clarkson aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge.

“Clarkson’s Farm is Jeremy’s unfiltered love letter to farming,” said Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ head of UK originals. “It is that authenticity, charm and humour, combined with the farm’s fantastic characters, which have made the series such a remarkable hit with audiences.”

Clarkson’s Farm is produced by Expectation and Clarkson’s Con Dao Productions. Executive producers are Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman, while the series director is Will Yapp.

Clarkson marked the renewal with a short video: