‘The Wheel Of Time’, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Set For Amazon & IMDb TV Comic-Con@Home Presentation

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV have unveiled their lineup for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.

The panel, which will be hosted by Tim Kash, will kick off at 11 a.m. PT. The Wheel Of Time will be the first panel and will feature a discussion with Rafe Judkins. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time follows with showrunner Hideaki Anno chatting about the fourth and final chapter of the anime title’s theatrical edition.

Kash will then chat it up with Leverage: Redemption directors Beth Riesgraf and Noah Wyle, who will be joined by the series’ stars, followed by a segment for S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies.

The Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV panel will then close out with I Know What You Did Last Summer boss Sara Goodman, who will take the stage to speak with Kash about Amazon’s YA horror series adaptation.