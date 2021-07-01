Amazon Orders First German Scripted Comedy ‘Love Addicts’ & Sebastian Fitzek Adaptation

Amazon Studios has greenlit its first scripted comedy in Germany, while the streamer has also lined up an adaptation of Sebastian Fitzek’s debut novel The Therapy.

Warner Bros. International Television will make Love Addicts, an eight-part series slated for 2022 telling the story of the adventurous, turbulent, and fun dating behavior of four young misfits.

Dennis can’t manage to separate himself from his possessive girlfriend. Nele chases away even the most perfect guys with her fairy tale fantasies. Mo freezes up when he is about to make an emotional connection. Katrin refrains from love, but makes up for it with throwaway sex.

Love Addicts is based on an idea by Marian and Marco Grönwoldt. Head writer is Julia Drache, together with staff writer Burkhardt Wunderlich, Isaiah Michalski, and Gemma Michalski. The Amazon original is produced by Tobias Rosen, Bernd von Fehrn, and Marie Rechberg.

Six-part The Therapy follows the fate of a psychiatrist who, years after her disappearance, must once again deal with the loss of his daughter, who has been missing for years. Produced by Ziegler Film for Amazon Studios, Alexander Rümelin heads the writer’s room. The series is produced by Regina Ziegler and Barbara Thielen.

Amazon signed a first-look deal with bestselling author Fitzek and Ziegler Film to create high-end TV series in February. The Therapy premieres in 2022.

The German originals follow We Children of Bahnhof Zoo, the Constantin Television and Amazon Studios series that was picked up by Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Benelux.