Amanda Barclay Joins Netflix As Director Of Original Series, Comedy

ABC Signature Executive Director, Comedy Development Amanda Barclay is leaving the Disney TV studio to join Netflix as Director in the streamer’s Original Series, Comedy team led by Tracey Pakosta. She replaces Robert Prinz, Director of Original Series, Comedy, who is leaving the company.

Prinz worked on several multi-camera comedy series, Family Reunion, which is returning for the second part of its second season next month, as well as Kevin James’ comedy The Crew, the Katherine McPhee-Eddie Cibrian starrer Country Comfort and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me starring Jamie Foxx, all of which were canceled after one season. He moved to comedy after a stint as Senior Manager, Kids and Family at Netflix.

Pakosta, who joined Netflix at the end of 2020, is starting to put her stamp on the streamer’s comedy department with Barclay among her first major hires. Barclay is the second ABC Signature executive to move to Netflix this month, joining ABC Studios/ABC Signature veteran Lisa Lang McMullen who joined the streamer’s Drama Development team as Director.

Barclay joined ABC Signature as Executive Director, Comedy Development in 2020. She set up development at Hulu, FX, Freeform, and ABC and covered ABC pilots Adopted, Black Don’t Crack as well as Home Economics which went to series and has been renewed for a second season.

Prior to ABCS, Barclay was a current/development exec at YouTube Premium. She shepherded such series such as Wayne, Champaign ILL, and Dallas and Robo in addition to covering Seasons 2 and 3 of Cobra Kai.

Prior to Netflix, Prinz spent 10 years developing YA-focused comedy and drama series in his roles as VP of Scripted Development at MTV and Executive Director of Development at ABC Family. He started his career working in independent casting followed by the casting department at NBC.