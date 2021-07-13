Altitude Scores France Deal On Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK: Revisited’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Business continues to trickle through during the physical Cannes film festival, primarily on titles here in the selection. On the ground, Altitude Film Sales has now wrapped a deal for French rights on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass with L’Atelier Distribution.

Oliver Stone’s documentary debuted here in the new Cannes Premieres section to strong reviews. Stone is in town also to accompany a screening of the director’s cut of his seminal feature JFK, on the beach, to mark the film’s 30th anniversary. Deadline sat down with the filmmaker to talk movies and politics on Saturday.

The France rights deal was negotiated by Altitude’s Mike Runagall and Hugues Peysson of L’Atelier. The French distributor was founded by Peysson with Pierre Paga and has made a name for itself in the documentary field, releasing high-profile titles such as RBG, about Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Billie, about the jazz icon Billie Holiday. It will release JFK Revisited in the second half of 2021, TBD.

Related Story Sharon Stone Hosting AmfAR Gala; European Film Funds To Back Discriminated Filmmakers - Cannes Briefs

Pre-festival, Altitude locked deals for Australia & New Zealand (streaming platform DocPlay, a subsidiary of Madman Entertainment), Spain (A Contracorriente Films), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Scandinavia (Nonstop Entertainment), Poland (Monolith) and Ex-Yugoslavia (Blitz). The company will release itself in the UK and Ireland in late 2021.

Watch on Deadline

In JFK Revisited, Stone re-examines the JFK case using now-de-classified documents and expert testimony. Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland are also narrators.

North American rights are still on the table, CAA Media Finance is handling those.

The film is produced by Rob Wilson, and executive producers include Andrea Scarso, Peter Touche and Amit Pandya for Ingenious, and Angela Ceccio and Fernando Sulichin. Pic was funded by Ingenious Media and produced by Stone’s own Ixtlan Productions, and Pantagruel Productions.