‘Alter Ego’: Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey & Will.iam Sets As Judges, Rocsi Diaz To Host

Fox’s Alter Ego has set its judges. Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey & will.iam are to join the judges table of the new Fox music format with Rocsi Diaz set as host.

The show, which will air after The Masked Singer on the fall schedule, is an avatar singing competition that will see singers become stars performing as their dream reinventions. It is exec produced by Matilda Zoltowski and is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment.

It is a slightly unexpected lineup. While Lachey co-host Love Is Blind and featured on Fox’s The Masked Singer and will.i.am serves as a coach on the UK version of The Voice, Morissette and Grimes are making their network competition judging debuts.

Morissette, best known for her Jagged Little Pill album, has history with Fox, having recurred on animated series The Great North. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, recently released her concept album Miss Anthropocene but is best known as the partner of Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Rocsi Diaz, who co-host music show 106 & Park, Dating Naked and Cannonball, will host.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” said Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”