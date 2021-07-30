Skip to main content
Tribeca Horror Comedy ‘All My Friends Hate Me’ Gets U.S. Deal With Super Ltd

All My Friends Hate Me
"All My Friends Hate Me" Super Ltd

Super Ltd has acquired North American rights to All My Friends Hate Me, the UK comedy horror thriller directed by Andrew Gaynord that world premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

In the film, a college reunion goes awry when Pete (Tom Stourton) suspects his friends may be out to get him. As their weekend getaway grows more and more uncomfortable, should he be worried about his safety, or is it all in his head? Stourton and Tom Palmer wrote the script for the pic, which also stars Charly Clive, Georgina Campbell, Joshua Mcguire and Antonia Clarke.

Palmer is the producer.

Super Ltd’s Mason Speta negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

