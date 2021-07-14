Alison Ra Choi Joins Nina Tassler & Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Ra Choi, who was previously SVP, Business Affairs at CBS, has joined Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions.

Choi has been named Chief of Content Strategy and Business Operations at the company, which is part-owned by and has a first-look deal with CBS. She joined the company, which was founded in 2018 by set up by former CBS Entertainment chairman Tasseler and Heathers and Batman Returns producer Di Novi earlier this year.

It is the latest hire for the production company, which in December hired former WME talent agent Arielle Mesirow as VP, Comedy.

Choi started her career as an associate at Gibson Dunn and she worked at CBS for over ten years, where she helped to negotiate, plan and strategize for the network and its productions across kids’ programming, late-night and new media.

“This opportunity is a dream come true, and I am incredibly blessed to be working with this extraordinarily group of talented people who tirelessly work to amplify underrepresented voices. The PatMa family has warmly embraced me into the fold and we look forward to furthering the studio’s expansion and reach,” Choi said.

Di Novi added, “We could not ask for a more perfect person to oversee the growth and expansion of our emerging brand at PatMa. A brilliant business strategist with a deep understanding and appreciation for the creative process, Alison will guide us in exploring new and cutting-edge business.”