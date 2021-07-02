Alien Abduction Thriller ‘Cosmic Dawn’, Starring Camille Rowe & Emmanuelle Chriqui, Gets North American Deal

EXCLUSIVE: levelFILM and Cranked Up, the genre-leaning arm of Good Deed Entertainment, have acquired North American rights to writer-director Jefferson Moneo’s sophomore feature Cosmic Dawn, starring Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) and Camille Rowe (The Deep House).

The film tells the story of a woman who, after witnessing the alien abduction of her mother as a child, is drawn to a UFO cult called The Cosmic Dawn. A Q1 2022 release is currently in the works following a planned festival run.

Score comes from frequent John Carpenter collaborator Alan Howarth, with original music by Andrew VanWyngarden of indie music stalwarts MGMT.

Pic was produced by Moneo, Patrick Hackett, Joseph Raso, Mark Raso, Mauro Mueller and Brian Robertson, and was executive-produced by Luisa Law, Daniel Futa, and David and Catherine Hand.

The deal was negotiated by Hudakoc for levelFILM, Kristin Harris on behalf of Good Deed Entertainment and Moneo, Hacket and Mark Raso.

“We’re pleased to be able to announce the acquisition of Cosmic Dawn and partnership on the North American release with levelFILM,” said Scott Donley, CEO and founder of Good Deed. “The film has a vibrant young cast, is visually stunning, and we know that audiences will love it!”

“We are excited to be a part of the release of Cosmic Dawn and to bring audiences a unique and timely psychological thrill ride,” added David Hudakoc, Managing Director of levelFILM. “Jefferson Moneo is a remarkable filmmaker with a unique voice and we are excited to be partnering with the team at Cranked Up on his film.”

“Cosmic Dawn was shaped by an extraterrestrial encounter I had as a child,” said Moneo. “Like Aurora in the film, no one believed my story. But perhaps recent revelations will start to change people’s minds. Aliens are out there — and they are real!”