Alexxis Lemire Joins Blumhouse’s TV Movie ‘Tattered Hearts’ With Katey Sagal For Epix

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse has tapped Alexxis Lemire to lead its original movie at Epix, Tattered Hearts (w/t), alongside Katey Sagal.

Tattered Hearts comes from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s TV movie partnership, under which the latter is to develop and produce a slate of eight standalone horror and genre films. The Sagal-Lemire title joins previously announced A House on the Bayou, Unhuman and American Refugee.

Set in Nashville, Tattered Hearts follows a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol Harper Dutch (Sagal), a former country music star and Nashville royalty turned recluse. What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors forcing the friends to confront the lengths they will go to realize their dreams.

Lemire will star as Leigh, the lead vocalist in the aforementioned promising country music duo.

Brea Grant helms the film, written by Rachel Koller Croft. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television executive produce along with John Ierardi.

Lemire, who is of Puerto Rican and French descent, appeared in Netflix’s The Half of It as Aster Flores. Her additional credits include Cerebrum, The Art of Murder, Truth or Dare and The Other Mother.

She is represented by Zero Gravity Management and Thomas Richards.