Teen Vogue Cancel Culture Victim Alexi McCammond Returns To Axios As Political Reporter

Alexi McCammond, who was ousted as editor at Conde Nast’s Teen Vogue before she started the job after some insensitive past tweets resurfaced, has returned to her former home at Axios.

Axios announced on Thursday that McCammond, who was previously hired by the outlet in 2017, would rejoin its team as a national political reporter and will work on the 2022 midterm elections.

“Alexi McCammond is an accomplished journalist and professional. We’re excited and proud that she is returning to Axios,” Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei said in a statement.

McCammond is rising from the ashes of her 2020 hell, which included her dismissal from Teen Vogue and the forced resignation of boyfriend TJ Ducklo, a White House deputy press secretary who threatened a Politico reporter who asked about his relationship with McCammond, who was covering the Biden presidential campaign.