Alexa Davalos Joins ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: The Man in the High Castle star Alexa Davalos has been tapped as a lead opposite Julian McMahon on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted for the show’s upcoming third season.

As a new series regular, she will play an FBI agent who joins Jess’ (McMahon’s) team.

From Dick Wolf and the rest of the team behind FBI, spinoff FBI: Most Wanted focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

In addition to McMahon, Davalos joins fellow series regulars Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez.

The third season of FBI: Most Wanted‘s will launch as part of a three-hour crossover premiere event alongside FBI and new series FBI: International to kick off an All-FBI Tuesdays” on CBS this fall.

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Wolf executive produces with showrunner David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Davalos starred as Juliana Crain on The Man In the High Castle for the series’ four-season run on Amazon Prime Video. She is repped by Gersh and The Burstein Company.