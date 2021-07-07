Alcon Entertainment Pacts With Striker For ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘The Expanse’ Consumer Products Push

Alcon Entertainment has hired Striker Entertainment to handle the licensing of consumer products for the Blade Runner franchise (with a focus on upcoming animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus) and The Expanse, which debuts season six on Amazon Prime Video this fall.

For Blade Runner, Striker will oversee multiple categories for the franchise including fashion partnerships, collectables, board games, action figures, paper goods, apparel, accessories and prop replicas curating a roster of licensees, said Alcon co-founders and CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand the Blade Runner universe beyond the screen and create incredible merchandise for Blade Runner fans in partnership with Striker Entertainment. Furthermore, The Expanse fans have been clamoring for more opportunities to own products associated with the show and we trust Striker Entertainment will take great care of them,” the duo said.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will be released later in 2021 on Adult Swim and CrunchyRoll. Striker Entertainment is actively looking for foundational partners for the licensing program.

The Expanse recently received the Golden Tomato Award from Rotten Tomatoes as one of the best reviewed television shows of the year with a 100% rating.

Striker, an independent licensing agency, currently represents media and gaming IP including AMC’s The Walking Dead, MRC’s Ozark, Universal’s The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy’s among others.