Al Madrigal Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Al Madrigal is expanding his relationship with CBS Studios. The multi-hyphenate writer, producer and actor has signed a multi-year overall deal with the Studio to develop new series for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

Madrigal is currently co-writing, producing, and starring in Guerrillas, a CBS Studios-produced single-camera comedy from Madrigal and Jenny Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions in development at ABC. The series revolves around a lonely efficiency expert (Madrigal) for an oil company who gets kidnapped in South America and ends up working for a disorganized group of guerrilla soldiers to earn back his freedom.

“We are delighted to make our relationship with Al official,” said Kate Adler, EVP Comedy Development, CBS Studios. “We have been fans of his comedy for years. Al is an extraordinary talent both behind and in front of the camera. We are convinced there is nothing he can’t do…aside from speak proficient Spanish. He tells us he’s working on that.”

Madrigal is one of today’s most successful comedians, credited with breaking down barriers for Latinos in the industry and crossing over to become a writer, producer and entrepreneur.

Madrigal and fellow comedian, Bill Burr, co-founded All Things Comedy (ATC.) Over the past five years, ATC has created a digital video platform, original podcasts, production company, comedy record label, television and feature distribution, and a social media consultancy and branded content agency. It is currently the leading comedy podcast network featuring shows hosted by some of the industry’s top comedians and has over 15 million listeners and 50+ shows.

On television, Madrigal is best known as the Senior Latino Correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, a series regular and writer on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, and served as a writer, actor, and producer on the CBS show, Broke.

Madrigal’s film credits include his standout role as Dan the assistant basketball coach in The Way Back, with co-star Ben Affleck for Warner Bros. Madrigal has also been seen in Night School, alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and next year, he will play Agent Rodriquez in Sony’s Morbius, alongside Jared Leto.

Madrigal’s stand-up career took-off when he won a jury award for best stand-up comedian at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. He went on to sign a talent holding deal with CBS which led to his special, Comedy Central Presents. Madrigal went on to complete his first one hour special, Why Is the Rabbit Crying?.” The special premiered on Comedy Central and was named one of the top 10 comedy specials of 2013 by both Westword and The Village Voice. In 2017, his critically acclaimed one-hour special, Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy premiered on Showtime.

“I’m excited to continue to collaborate with David, Kate, Alec, Sean and everyone at CBS Studios to write and produce stories that have largely been absent from television,” said Madrigal. “I’m of course talking about overweight white guys married to women way out of their league.”

Madrigal is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorneys Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges.