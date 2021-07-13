AfterShock Media’s Rive Gauche Taps David Siguarani As EVP Film & TV, Max Zupanovic, Director Domestic Development

Independent comic publisher AfterShock Media’s Rive Gauche has tapped two new executives as it bolsters its team, naming David Siguarani EVP of film and television and Max Zupanovic director of domestic development.

Siguarani’s current TV credits as EP include Bonding for Netflix, AMC Network’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Channel 4’s Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared. He was was previously SVP at Blackpills out of Europe, and VP of Development overseeing Turner’s Deluxe Studio.

Zupanovic has held development roles at ICM Partners, Paramount Pictures, and EOne working with IP including Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and reboots of Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons Power Rangers, Oujia and Clue.

“Even during these trying times, it’s thrilling that we have been able to continue growing so rapidly with the wonderful additions of David and Max,” said AfterShock Media President Lee Kramer.

“It is very gratifying to participate from the inception in the rapid growth on all fronts of AfterShock Media, from comic creation and publishing to film and TV,” added CEO Jon Kramer.

AfterShock Comics also announced the publication of its 100th title since 2015 with the upcoming August debut of Campisi: The Dragon Incident from James Patrick and Marco Locati. Patrick’s last book with AfterShock, The Kaiju Score, was picked up by Sony Pictures. The release will coincide with the debut of Seismic Press, a new YA imprint.

AfterShock, which is best known for acclaimed series such as Animosity, Dark Red, A Walk Through Hell, Babyteeth and We Live. Its roster of authors inclues Paul Jenkins, Donny Cates, Marguerite Bennett, Stephanie Phillips, Eliot Rahal, The Miranda Brothers, Patrick Kindlon, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Leila Leiz to critically-acclaimed titles from established creators Garth Ennis, Cullen Bunn, Steve Orlando, Frank Tieri, John Layman, Adam Glass, Tim Seeley, Brandon Thomas and Amanda Connor.