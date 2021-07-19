A+E Networks Competition Series ‘America’s Top Dog’ Remade By RTL In Germany

EXCLUSIVE: Germany’s RTL is preparing to premiere a local version of canine competition series America’s Top Dog.

The six-part Top Dog Germany (Der Beste Hund Deutschlands) will premiere on July 23 after RTL secured the format from A+E Networks Global Content Sales. America’s Top Dog airs on A&E in the U.S. and has run for two seasons to date.

Originally created by Big Fish Entertainment, the German series features dogs and their owners competing on a supersized canine obstacle course. The teams are tested on speed, agility, and teamwork by completing a number of challenges against the clock. The trusting interaction between humans and animals is crucial.

Top Dog was optioned in the UK and Ireland last year by Two Rivers Media, run by former STV Productions boss Alan Clements.