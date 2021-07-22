Adrienne Warren Will Return To Starring Role In Broadway’s ‘Tina’ Musical For Limited Engagement

Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will return to her widely acclaimed starring role in Broadway’s Tina – The Tina Turner Musical when the show reopens at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8.

The announcement was made today by producers Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman in association with Tina Turner. Additional casting, as well as the length of Warren’s limited engagement, was not disclosed.

Warren originated the role of Tina Turner in the West End production of the musical, scoring an Olivier Award nomination. Her critically acclaimed Broadway performance is nominated for a Tony Award, the actress’ second following her 2016 nomination for Shuffle Along.

Nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role/Musical, Warren will be up against Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) when the 74th Annual Tony Awards airs on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Warren just wrapped filming of the ABC limited series for Women of the Movement, in which she stars as Mamie Till-Mobley. The series, produced by Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan, will premiere early next year. The actress also is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Tina – nominated for 12 Tony Awards in all – was written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony van Laast.