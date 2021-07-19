Adrien Brody Reunites With Wes Anderson On Next Film Set In Spain

EXCLUSIVE: Adrien Brody is joining fellow Wes Anderson alums Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in Anderson’s next film, which is expected to shoot in Spain.

Outside of Anderson writing and directing, not much is known about project. Casting has been revving up following the premiere of Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, at the Cannes Film Festival. Brody, Murray and Swinton all have roles in that pic.

Counting French Dispatch, the new film will be the fifth Brody has made with Anderson following Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Darjeeling Limited.

Brody has been working non-stop splitting time between his time on television and film. He is set to have a major role in the third season of HBO’s Succession and is also set to play coach Pat Riley in HBO’s untitled Los Angeles Lakers limited series. He is also set to star in the Epix series Chapelwaite. On the film side, he has Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde and an untitled murder mystery for Searchlight starring Sam Rockwell.

