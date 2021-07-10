Social Media Influencer Addison Rae Taken Down By Twitter For UFC Reporter Quip

Social media influencer and upcoming film/TV star Addison Rae’s debut as a red carpet broadcaster is not sitting well with some veterans of the trade.
Proving once again that it’s not what you know, but who you know, Rae’s joking remark about needing only three months of school to land her job as a UFC correspondent has riled some on the Internet
Rae, age 20, posted two photos of herself working as a UFC reporter on Twitter, along with the caption, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.” The caption is an allusion to her three months studying at Louisiana State University before leaving to focus on influencer activities.
She was a former guest star on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is starring in an upcoming remake of the 1999 comedy She’s All That, reinvented as He’s All That.
Her attempt at humor didn’t sit well with some. See below for details.
