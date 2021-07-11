Social Media Influencer Addison Rae Now Out Of UFC Reporter Gig

UPDATE: The short, unhappy career of Addison Rae as a UFC correspondent is apparently over. The social media influencer, who caused a momentary uproar when she tweeted out her apparently minor qualifications, won’t continue.

“nvm y’all got me fired,” she tweeted a few hours after users complained about her on social media. Reports indicate Rae may not have been an official UFC hire, but instead did merely one interview of a fighter from her hometown as a social media boost.

EARLIER: Social media influencer and upcoming film/TV star Addison Rae’s debut as a red carpet broadcaster is not sitting well with some veterans of the trade.

Proving once again that it’s not what you know, but who you know, Rae’s joking remark about needing only three months of school to land her job as a UFC correspondent has riled some on the Internet

Rae, age 20, posted two photos of herself working as a UFC reporter on Twitter, along with the caption, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.” The caption is an allusion to her three months studying at Louisiana State University before leaving to focus on influencer activities.

She was a former guest star on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and is starring in an upcoming remake of the 1999 comedy She’s All That, reinvented as He’s All That.

Her attempt at humor didn’t sit well with some. See below for details.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 90 years and still can’t work in UFC, this isn’t fair 🙁 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 10, 2021

Stealing jobs from those more deserving, very classy 👍👍 — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 10, 2021

the AUDACITY.. do you know how many people who are more trained and qualified who have been studying this and putting their WHOLE life savings into college that you took this away from. i have a friend who studied for SIX YEARS only to have thus shoved in her face. disgusting — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕✨ (@okaycasserole) July 10, 2021