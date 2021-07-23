Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joe explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (Wolk) after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Rodriguez will play Bobby Diaz. Charismatic and ambitious, Bobby is a young Congressman on the rise… but the impressive life path he’s forged for himself suddenly all changes in an instant.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with 6th & Idaho’s Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, and Howard Klein for 3 Arts. Adam Davidson directed and executive produced the pilot.

Rodriguez is known for his starring roles as Eric Delko in CSI: Miami and as Luke Alvez in Criminal Minds. He’s next set to serve as mentor and executive producer on HBO Max’s upcoming unscripted competition series The Real Magic Mike! a spinoff of Steven Soderberg’s original hit film in which he starred opposite Channing Tatum. He also stars and executive produces CBS’ upcoming movie A Christmas Proposal. His other recent TV credits include Ugly Betty, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Jane the Virgin and Empire, among others. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and A Management Company.