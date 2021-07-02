Actors’ Equity Lifts Masking & Covid-19 Testing Mandates For Fully Vaccinated Theater Companies

Actors’ Equity says that fully vaccinated theater companies now can dispense with masking and Covid-19 testing mandates. The live-theater union’s newly updated protocols will remain in effect through the end of September.

“The health and safety of our members comes first,” said Equity president Kate Shindle. “We are heartened by the declining infection rates nationwide, because so many people have done their part and gotten vaccinated. As such, it will now be a smoother and less expensive process for employers to recall our members to work. We still need to be diligent about the virus, but we are very hopeful for the months ahead.”

A new rider to the union’s guidelines notes that “these protocols presume that all Equity members and everyone that interacts with the actors and stage managers have been fully vaccinated and the show will be presented at one location. Tours or productions that play multiple venues may not produce under this rider.”

The updated protocols are available on Equity’s website, along with an updated intake form for theaters with mixed-vaccination status companies. Equity has separate protocols it’s negotiated with the Broadway League for national tours, and says that talks for Broadway’s safety protocols are ongoing.

