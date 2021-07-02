Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jeff Simpson Named Managing Director At BYU Broadcasting; Oversight Includes BYUtv

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gabrielle Carteris Not Seeking SAG-AFTRA Reelection, Backs Fran Drescher
Read the full story

Actors’ Equity Lifts Masking & Covid-19 Testing Mandates For Fully Vaccinated Theater Companies

Actors’ Equity Association

Actors’ Equity says that fully vaccinated theater companies now can dispense with masking and Covid-19 testing mandates. The live-theater union’s newly updated protocols will remain in effect through the end of September.

“The health and safety of our members comes first,” said Equity president Kate Shindle. “We are heartened by the declining infection rates nationwide, because so many people have done their part and gotten vaccinated. As such, it will now be a smoother and less expensive process for employers to recall our members to work. We still need to be diligent about the virus, but we are very hopeful for the months ahead.”

A new rider to the union’s guidelines notes that “these protocols presume that all Equity members and everyone that interacts with the actors and stage managers have been fully vaccinated and the show will be presented at one location. Tours or productions that play multiple venues may not produce under this rider.”

The updated protocols are available on Equity’s website, along with an updated intake form for theaters with mixed-vaccination status companies. Equity has separate protocols it’s negotiated with the Broadway League for national tours, and says that talks for Broadway’s safety protocols are ongoing.

Film & TV Industry’s Return-To-Work Protocols Extended Indefinitely

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad