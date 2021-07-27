ACE Eddie Awards Sets 2022 Date; In-Person Event At Academy Museum Planned

The American Cinema Editors said Tuesday that its 72nd annual ACE Eddie Awards will take place Saturday, February 26 at the soon-to-open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The group said the event is being planned as an in-person, black-tie affair, after last year’s edition like most other awards-season ceremonies were forced to be virtual because of the Covid pandemic.

ACE said today that submission deadlines and eligibility dates will be announced soon; most shows have tweaked their guidelines amid the lockdown that have impacted Hollywood production and distribution chains over the past year and a half. The 2022 ceremony will also feature the bestowing of honors on two Career Achievement recipients and the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year. Those recipients will be announced later this year.

The Eddies recognize the best editing in film in television in 14 categories. Last year, winners included The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Palm Springs in the drama and comedy races, respectively, as well as Ozark, Better Call Saul, Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek on the TV side. Eleven of the Eddies’ past 17 dramatic film category winners have gone on to take the Oscar (last year, Eddie nominee Sound of Metal took the Academy Award).

Watch on Deadline

“We are so pleased to bring our ceremony to the newly minted Academy Museum and celebrate the incredible achievements in film and TV editing of the year in a one-of-a-kind environment that celebrates the history of cinema,” ACE president Kevin Tent said. “We are looking forward to celebrating in person but will, of course, continue to watch the Covid situation very closely and adjust as needed.”

The Academy Museum opens its doors September 30.