Academy Of Country Music Honors Will Have Carly Pearce As Host

Two-time Academy of Country Music award-winner Carly Pearce has been selected to host the 14th annual ACM Honors at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The show will be available on Wednesday, August 25 but will only be livestreamed on Circle Network’s social channels – Circle All Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Circle Network also plans to air a television special at a later date this year, exact schedule to be decided.

Performers on the evening include Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, Hardy, Chris Janson, Lady A. Ashley McBryde, Raelynn, and Lee Ann Womack.

Special Award recipients to be celebrated include Joe Galante and Rascal Flatts (ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award), Lady A and Ross Copperman (ACM Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award), Luke Combs (ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award), Dan + Shay (ACM Jim Reeves International Award), and RAC Clark (ACM Mae Boren Axton Service Award).

Also, Toby Keith (ACM Merle Haggard Spirit Award), Loretta Lynn, Gretchen Peters and Curly Putman (ACM Poet’s Award) and Ken Burns’s Country Music (ACM Tex Ritter Film Award).

The evening will also honor winners of the 55th ACM Industry Awards, 55th & 56th ACM Studio Recording Awards, along with 55th and 56th ACM Songwriter of the Year winner, Hillary Lindsey.

“I am humbled and excited to be hosting the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony for the first time,” said Pearce. “Winning two ACM awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to share that same feeling with my fellow artists and industry friends as their special moments are recognized.”