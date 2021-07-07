The Academy Museum Announces Ticket On Sale Date, Hours, More

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Wednesday that timed advance admission tickets for the new venue will be available beginning August 5 at 9 a.m. PT at academymuseum.org and on the museum’s new app. Opening on September 30 in Los Angeles, the museum will be the largest institution in the United States devoted to exploring the art and science of movies and moviemaking.

“I know everyone involved in developing and opening the Academy Museum shares in my tremendous excitement at finally being able to invite the community in to explore our exhibitions and programs,” said Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. “We are deeply grateful to all of our supporters who helped to bring us to this milestone and to the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, whose support in honor of Academy Museum Honorary Trustee Sid Ganis has made it possible for us to offer free admission to visitors 17 and under.”

General admission tickets for the museum’s exhibitions — including Stories of Cinema, Hayao Miyazaki, The Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection and Backdrop: An Invisible Art — will be $25 for adults, $19 for seniors (age 62+) and $15 for students. Admission for visitors ages 17 and younger and California residents with an EBT card will be free. The Oscars Experience, an immersive simulation that enables guests to feel as if they are walking onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and accepting an Oscar, can be accessed via a separate $15 ticket after a general admission ticket purchase.

Museum members will receive complimentary general admission for unlimited visits and priority admission. Visitors can learn more about membership benefits, which include a 10% discount in the Academy Museum Store, exclusive members-only advance film screenings and access to ticket presales by visiting the museum’s website.

Tickets will only be available through advance online reservations via the Academy Museum’s website and the museum’s new app, which is launching August 3. The museum’s public spaces are all accessible to visitors without a general admission ticket. These include: the Walt Disney Piazza and the Academy Museum Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery; Academy Museum Store and Fanny’s restaurant and café.

The Academy Museum will be open seven days a week, with hours Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (The Oscars Experience tickets will be available these days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (The Oscars Experience tickets will be available these days from 9 a.m.to 9 p.m.). The museum will require visitors to follow all current Covid public health guidelines issued by the state of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in place at the time of their visit.

This summer, the Academy Museum will announce its inaugural public programs, film screening series and how to register for these events. Details about the museum’s app, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, will be announced as well.